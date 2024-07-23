5 Viral Videos That Prove Rapper Naezy Is 'Dumb & High' In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Naezy |

Rapper Naezy has been making waves in the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT with his unique humour and innocence. He is known for having less conversations with his other co-contestants. The talented rapper looked 'high and dumb' in most of the viral videos on social media shared by different pages dedicated to Bigg Boss.

Here are five viral moments that highlight his dumb and high persona:

When Adnaan Shaikh Helps Rapper Naezy: The video showcased his innocence when he can be seen doing his hair with his hands, and Adnaan Shaikh helps him wipe off the mascara. The video becomes more funny as the song with the track Maa from the film Taare Zameer Par plays in the backdrop.

Naezy Counting Eggs: In another video, we can witness Naezy's hilarious attempts at counting eggs but then forgetting in between and then starting again. The clip is played with the track Taare Zameen Par.

When Naezy Accepted His Laziness: His raw emotions resonated with audiences, and his funny confession to Armaan about not coming for tea due to his laziness will win your heart. The clip comes with the caption, 'Naezy bhai chai mangne ka tarika thoda casual tha."

Confusion Between Chandrika Dixit & Kritika Malik: The rapper has a solid reputation as an artist but he is definitely the one who is trolled for being 'high' because he often forgets things. During the nomination task, he took the name of Chandrika and moved towards Kritika, causing the name confusion.

No Conversation Only 'Haan': Naezy often pulls off pranks, but in this video, it seems like he is too busy to have an argument with everyone. The funniest part is he response to everything with just the word 'haan'. As per netizens, Naezy looked high and dumb in most of the viral videos on social media.

With his innocence, forgetting nature, and often being lost in his thoughts, Nazey has taken the audience on a roller-coaster ride of laughter. He is entertaining the audience with his antics.