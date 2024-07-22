 Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande Files Police Complaint Against Bigg Boss OTT 3, SLAMS Armaan Malik For 'Vulgar' Content
Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson MLA, Dr. Manisha Kayande, demanded action against Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
On Monday, July 22, Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson MLA Dr. Manisha Kayande demanded immediate action against Bigg Boss OTT 3 and called for the show's telecast to be stopped. She also slammed contestant Armaan Malik for 'vulgar' content.

Manisha met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and made the demand. Kayande stated that the episode aired on July 18 featured contestant Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik, seemingly sharing an intimate moment under the covers in the Bigg Boss bedroom.

Manisha said, "The couple trampled upon all boundaries of human relations and social norms. Even kids watch the show and it impacts them. The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it."

"Bigg Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits," she added.

Further, Manisha called for an immediate cessation of the show. She also demanded strict action against Bigg Boss OTT 3's producers and the CEO of the broadcasting company.

She has requested the Commissioner of Police to investigate whether the episode has gone viral on various social media platforms and to take appropriate legal action against those involved under the relevant sections of the IPC.

She added that she plans to meet with the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting to advocate for bringing OTT content under censorship regulations.

Armaan Malik made headlines after he entered the show with his two wives: Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He was brutally slammed by netizens for promoting polygamy on national televison.

