'Click Baits In My Name...': Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Being Mentioned In Epstein Files

Anurag Kashyap On Being Mentioned In Epstein Files |

One thing that has been making it to the headlines for the past few days is the Epstein Files. From film celebrities to politicians to business personalities, many people have been mentioned in it. Well, Gangs Of Wasseypur director, Anurag Kashyap's name reportedly appears in a 2017 email exchange among associates of Jeffrey Epstein. In the emails, the filmmaker is being referred to as 'Bollywood guy' and a 'Famous Bollywood Director', who had visited Beijing in connection with an event organised by Epstein. Now, finally, Kashyap has reacted to the reports.

While talking to Hindustan Times, he denied any connection to it and said, “I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!”

The filmmaker further said, “It’s some random email, that’s self-explanatory. The click baits in my name are more popular than my films.”

Other celebrities whose names have been mentioned are Nandita Das and Mira Nair. The latter's name has created a controversy, as apart from being a renowned filmmaker, she is the mother of New York City's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Anurag Kashyap Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Anurag has some interesting films lined up, as an actor and as a director. His upcoming movies as a director are Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, and Kennedy, featuring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The latter is slated to premiere on Zee5 on February 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, as an actor, Kashyap will be seen in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story. The movie stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, and while it was slated to release March 19, 2026, the film has been postponed to April 10, 2026.

Earlier, Dacoit was going to clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2, and now, it will clash at the box office with Salman Khan starrer Battle Of Galwan.