Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Calling Gaurav Khanna 'Sly' Player During Argument Over Nominations—VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 has just begun, but clashes among contestants have already started. The upcoming episode will feature the season's first nominations task, where contestants will openly nominate each other in the assembly room, instead of the usual one-by-one process in the confession room. During this task, Awez Darbar will nominate Gaurav Khanna, which does not sit well with him, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna's Argument

The new promo shows Awez nominating Gaurav, leaving the latter surprised. After the task, the duo sit down, where Awez is seen defending himself, while Khanna asks him, "You think Natalia ka involvement mere game ke involvement zyada hai?" As Darbar tries to justify his move, Gaurav adds, "Sirf itna bata. You took my name above hers just because you did not understand my duty."

Awez Darbas Calls Gaurav Khanna 'Sly'

Furthermore, Awez tells Gaurav, "Mujhe ek cheez pasand nahi aati hai, woh yeh hai ki agar koi sly khelne ki koshish karta hai na..." Gaurav gets offended, and Awez quickly adds, "Aap nahi ho." To this, Gaurav replies, "Aapne andar jaake yeh prove kiya hai ke aapke nazar mein main sly khel raha hoon."

Awez Darbar Breaks Down

Later, as Awez eats his food, he is seen getting emotional. Amaal Mallik asks him, "What’s wrong?" To this, his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, replies that Awez is sad. He then breaks down in tears, with his ladylove comforting him.

Farhana Bhatt Evicted By Housemates

Farrhana Bhatt was evicted after housemates voted her out by naming her the most undeserving contestant in the Bigg Boss house this season, making her the first participant to be eliminated in the very first episode.

However, in a twist, instead of leaving the show, she was moved to the secret room, where she has 24/7 access to listen to and watch the housemates.