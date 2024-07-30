Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Ranvir Shorey Show Sana Makbul Middle Finger? Latter Says, ‘Men Like You Are Narcissists’

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey’s dislike towards each other has been growing with every passing day in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. While the contestants have always stirred clear about their mutual dislike towards each other, in the episode of the show tonight, things went a little more over board.

Well, during the nominations task tonight, the contestants were divided into two teams. Team A included Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik and Naezy and Team B included Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria. As the task stated, one contestant from a said team will come ahead and put their head in a set up given for the task and the opposite contestant will have to stop his/her smile. On the other hand, the said contestant has to make sure that no matter what happens, they do not stop smiling.

It was during this task that when Ranvir Shorey came ahead, Sana Makbul, in a bid to stop him from smiling tried her level best by saying things to him. However, even though Ranvir did not stop smiling, he sure lost his calm as he showed Sana his middle finger. This did not go down well with the actress who gave it back to Ranvir by saying that Men like him are narcissists. Sana said, “Do not show me your middle finger. Men like you are narcissists. You have a 13 year old son no?”

Post the task, Ranvir also confronted Sana on her comments and bringing his son in the middle of an arguement. However, Sana did not apologise for the same, which irked Ranvir further and he was seen calling her a ‘gutterchaap’ again.

For the uninformed, Team A was safeguarded from the nominations as a result of which, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria were nominated.