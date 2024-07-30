Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey LASHES OUT At Ranvir Shorey For Commenting On His Bond With Sana Makbul: 'What Narrative Are You Trying To Set?' (Exclusive)

Vishal Pandey, who went ahead to be one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3, got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal post his eviction from the show and spoke about finding all the love overwhelming, his friendship with Lovekesh and Sana, feeling targeted on the show and more.

Vishal, you have gone ahead to be one of the most loved contestants of this season of the show. How does this out-pour of love feel?

It is surreal, it is overwhelming. I am not even able to explain it in words as of now. I am glad people have been appreciating the way I have played, I do not know what more to say, but I am happy.

Your group which included Sana, Shivani and Lovekesh came across as one of the most genuine and non toxic groups of this season. However, because the opposite group was bigger, the three of you were nominated. And after the nomination, all three of you had to speak against each other. How did it feel then?

Shayad aap logo ko episode mein hi dikh gaya hoga ke kaisa feel ho raha tha. Bahut hi ganda feel horaha tha, there was a heaviness in my heart and I was hating it. But it was very clearly written in the manual that the task needed to be taken as a task. Had I said that I will not speak against my friends, it would have been brought up on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Aur aise bhi daat padd gayi, ye kaha gaya ke task mein aap ne aisa bol diya, aap kaise dost ho. So I did not understand why were these things happening.

Did you feel bad about appealing for votes in front of people who you did not like and people who did not like you?

Yes, bahut bura laga aur ye chiz maine boli bhi thi ke apna hate aur apni har ek chiz chhod kar, I completed my task. We had to campaign door to door.

The audience was definitely hurt when you were evicted, but your bestfriends, Lovekesh and Sana broke down too. When you came outside and saw that clip, how did that feel?

Very bad, I was crying. Because, that was not how I expected to come out of the show. I expected to come out on the last day, with my friends, on the stage, when one of us would be declared the winner. I was in shock and I was disappointed and hence I did not cry. But when I came out and saw my friends cry, I broke.

Do you think Lovekesh was equally at fault in the 'Bhabhi topic' that blew out of proportion and do you have any grudges against him now?

Neither I, nor Lovekesh were at fault. However, I did feel that he could have supported me, but thats okay.

From Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan to your friends Bhavin and Sameeksha and your sister Neha too, you have recieved immense support by your fans, how do you see this?

Just makes me realise how blessed I am to have such an amazing family and such amazing friends. Thankyou so much to everyone who has supported me. Personally ab tak sabko thankyou bol ne ka chance mila nahi hai because do hi din huye hai mujhe aakar abhi. I have been feeling a bit weird ever since I have come out of the show, so, I am just absorbing everything as of now. However, I'd just want to thank everyone who has supported me, it means a lot.

You and Sana came across as two of the most targetted contestants on the show. The way you two were bashed every weekend ka vaar was very obvious. Your fans and followers have refused to believe that the opposite group was never wrong. Your views on the same?

Ji, I too believe in this. Sana and I would feel the same all the time. We would think, 'Why us all the time? every weekend ka vaar, why us? unhone kuch kiya, usme se bhi ghasit ke hum par aa jate thhe. Dhhakam dhuki hui, task mein gaali galoch huyi, Ranveer ji ne kaha ke isko toh pyaar ho gaya, agar ye sare comments hum karte toh humari toh band baja dete, but I do not know what scene it was.

But why did you not take a firm stand on this? When The Free Press Journal went inside the show in the media round, we quizzed Ranvir on the same, why were you not seen saying anything to him when he commented on your and Sana's friendship?

Yes, he said ke context dekha karo when he replied to you. Context galat hi tha sir, aur aap ne uske barey mein galat way mein hi kaha tha. I realised this when I came outside and saw the clip. So what narrative are you trying to set? Why were no questions raised on this? If you are speaking about the context now, then why was my context blown out of proportion? They should have said the same about me then. But at that time, Ranvir bhai mujhe hi galat bol rahe thhe. But haan, har chiz mein target ho na was not fair aur tab tak sahi tha, but when I got evicted, I found it all wrong.

Who do you want to see winning if you have to choose between Lovekesh and Sana?

Honestly, dono mein se koi bhi jeete, I will be equally happy.