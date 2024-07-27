 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Misses Vishal Pandey Post Latter’s Eviction, Recalls Time Spent With Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Misses Vishal Pandey Post Latter’s Eviction, Recalls Time Spent With Him

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Misses Vishal Pandey Post Latter’s Eviction, Recalls Time Spent With Him

Lovekesh Kataria, who was visibly heartbroken after his bestfriend Vishal Pandey’s eviction was seen recalling time spent with the latter.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image

Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria have come out as an audience favourite BFF duo in this season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. While the duo have had a few spats here and there, Vishal’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house left Lovekesh heartbroken.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Fake Dosti Ke Wajah Se Hua Hai Inke Sath,’ Says Armaan Malik About Sana Makbul...
article-image

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, after Vishal’s eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the entire house was seen consoling Lovekesh as he broke down in tears several times. Lovekesh, roaming alone, was seen recalling where he and Vishal would sit and then went ahead to sit on that chair where he used to sit with him. After everything settled and the housemates were off to sleep, Lovekesh went up to Shivani’s bed, and made her bed. He then came to his and Vishal’s bed and was seen folding Vishal’s blanket. While all the housemates went off to sleep, Lovekesh was seen tossing and turning in bed.

For the uninformed, Ranvir Shorey, who became the second head of the house last week, nominated Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey, post which, a task was conducted in the show where in the nominated contestants had to convince the others to save them. It was during this task that Shivani Kumari got the most number of votes to be eliminated and hence she was ousted from the show. Vishal on the other hand was ousted based on audience votes.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Recreate Sana Makbul-Ranvir Shorey’s Viral Spat, Duo...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajat Kapoor: ‘There’s No Other Reason For Doing Theatre Except That It Brings Me Great Joy’

Rajat Kapoor: ‘There’s No Other Reason For Doing Theatre Except That It Brings Me Great Joy’

Buzz By The Bay: Actor Sunita Rajwar Talks About How 'Panchayat' & 'Gullak' Transformed Her Life

Buzz By The Bay: Actor Sunita Rajwar Talks About How 'Panchayat' & 'Gullak' Transformed Her Life

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Misses Vishal Pandey Post Latter’s Eviction, Recalls Time Spent...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Misses Vishal Pandey Post Latter’s Eviction, Recalls Time Spent...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Fake Dosti Ke Wajah Se Hua Hai Inke Sath,’ Says Armaan Malik About Sana Makbul...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Fake Dosti Ke Wajah Se Hua Hai Inke Sath,’ Says Armaan Malik About Sana Makbul...

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Glimpse Of Her Surprise Birthday Celebration On Stree 2 Sets, Calls Aaj Ki...

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Glimpse Of Her Surprise Birthday Celebration On Stree 2 Sets, Calls Aaj Ki...