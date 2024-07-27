Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Misses Vishal Pandey Post Latter’s Eviction, Recalls Time Spent With Him

Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria have come out as an audience favourite BFF duo in this season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. While the duo have had a few spats here and there, Vishal’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house left Lovekesh heartbroken.

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, after Vishal’s eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the entire house was seen consoling Lovekesh as he broke down in tears several times. Lovekesh, roaming alone, was seen recalling where he and Vishal would sit and then went ahead to sit on that chair where he used to sit with him. After everything settled and the housemates were off to sleep, Lovekesh went up to Shivani’s bed, and made her bed. He then came to his and Vishal’s bed and was seen folding Vishal’s blanket. While all the housemates went off to sleep, Lovekesh was seen tossing and turning in bed.

For the uninformed, Ranvir Shorey, who became the second head of the house last week, nominated Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey, post which, a task was conducted in the show where in the nominated contestants had to convince the others to save them. It was during this task that Shivani Kumari got the most number of votes to be eliminated and hence she was ousted from the show. Vishal on the other hand was ousted based on audience votes.