 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Fake Dosti Ke Wajah Se Hua Hai Inke Sath,’ Says Armaan Malik About Sana Makbul On Shivani, Vishal’s Eviction
Armaan Malik was seen commenting on Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari’s eviction in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
While the format of Bigg Boss is known for its shocking twists and turns at every given stage of the game, this week, two evictions that shocked not just the audience but the housemates too were that of Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari.

article-image

After the announcement of Vishal Pandey’s eviction, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria were seen breaking down in tears and the housemates were seen consoling them. It was post their eviction from the show that Armaan Malik was seen talking about Vishal and Shivani’s eviction to Sai Ketan Rao. He was seen blaming Sana Makbul for their eviction and further mentioned that whatever has happened with their group is only because of their fake friendship. Blaming Sana about the same, Armaan said, ‘Iski wajah se hua hai.’ He believes that she wanted to remove Shivani first and then Lovekesh.

Sana and Lovekesh on the other hand were seen breaking down after Vishal’s eviction and were seen consoling each other.

article-image

For the uninformed, Ranvir Shorey, who became the second head of the house last week, nominated Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey, post which, a task was conducted in the show where in the nominated contestants had to convince the others to save them. It was during this task that Shivani Kumari got the most number of votes to be eliminated and hence she was ousted from the show. Vishal on the other hand was ousted based on audience votes.

article-image

