 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Recreate Sana Makbul-Ranvir Shorey’s Viral Spat, Duo Left In Splits
In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen recreating a fight between Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul have been at loggerheads ever since the inception of Bigg Boss OTT 3. While the duo has gotten into ugly spats time and again, their first fight in the show continues to remain one of the most popular ones outside on social media as well.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her social media presence and her viral reels will be seen making a presence on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight, where, she will be interacting with host Anil Kapoor. It will be during this interaction that Janhvi tells Ranvir that she is a big fan of him. She further tells both Sana and Ranvir about their spat that went viral on the internet and then goes ahead to recreate the same with uncle and host Anil Kapoor. This recreation leaves both Ranvir and Sana in splits.

For the uninformed, this weekend ka vaar was the last one. According to reports by the Bigg Boss Khabari, The finale of the show will be held on the 2nd of August. Reports also state that Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari have been ousted from the show after being very close to the finale.

