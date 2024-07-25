Janhvi Kapoor-Sridevi To Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan: SHOCKING Age Gaps Between Bollywood's Mother-Daughter Duos

By: Manisha Karki | July 25, 2024
Konkona Sensharma (1979) has a 34-year age gap with mother Aparna Sen (1945)
Hema Malini (1948) has a 33-year age gap with daughter Esha Deol (1981)
Neena Gupta (1959) is the mother of Masaba Gupta (1989). There is a 30-year age gap between the two
Janhvi Kapoor (1997) is the daughter of Sridevi, who passed away in 2018. They had 34-year age difference between them
Soni Razdan (1956) is the mother of Alia Bhatt (1993). There is a 37-year age gap between them
Dimple Kapadia has a 17-year age gap with daughter Twinkle Khanna, who was born in 1974
Sharmila Tagore (1944) is the mother of Soha Ali Khan (1978). There is a 34-year age difference between them
Actress Kajol has a 31-year age gap with her mother Tanuja, who was born in 1943
