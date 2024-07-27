'I'm Happy For You Guys': Shivangi Khedkar On Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Sultan Khan's Bonding In Bigg Boss Ott 3 House

Shivangi Khedkar, Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Sultan Khan | Instagram

Telly star Shivangi Khedkar has worked with Sai Ketan Rao in the show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. The two have a much loved pair on-screen and are rumoured to be dating in real life.

Shivani has always been tight-lipped about her relationship status with him, and even during the interview, she stated that the duo were just friends.

However, the actress has always been in support of him. She also entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house to show her support towards him. Recently, she reacted to his closeness with Sana Sultan Khan, who was eliminated after failing a task last week.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she was questioned if he ever felt jealous when Sai was with Sana Sultan. To which she said, "Jealousy nahi hui because I trust him because kuch hoga toh voh aa ke mujhe batayega ki Shivangi ye ladki mujhe pasand hai and I would be like great I'm happy for you guys."

She was further questioned if he was true to his friendship with Sana Sultan. To which she responded, "Sai is very shy when it comes to showing emotions, he can cry at any moment on certain things. Otherwise, he is shy about showing that you are my friend and I really care. I think you are talking about that incident when Sana was out of the house, and she didn't meet him before she left. I have got the news that maybe she is upset with Sai. I'll be honest the way she left I did feel bad because I saw a great organic friendship, and nikale nikale when you are ending something I was hoping that it should have ended on a good note. Par voh jab nikli voh khafa thi, mujhe nahi samajh aaya ki baat pe khafa thi voh ye bhi bauth boli ki Armaan ne unke dimag mai seed dala hai of 'Sana Sulan will not choose you over him'."

"I think it was Sana Sultan herself. She compared Sai with others. She was constantly questioning Sai for various things. No matter whatever the thing is I feel Sai has this in mind that when he will be out of the house, he would go and talk to her."

Sai has been one of the interesting contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. On the July 26th episode, he confirmed his relationship with Shivani and revealed that the two are all set to get married soon.