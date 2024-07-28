 Lovekesh Kataria's Girlfriend Ashna Chand Reacts To Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari's Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3:' Will Miss All 4..'
HomeEntertainmentLovekesh Kataria's Girlfriend Ashna Chand Reacts To Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari's Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3:' Will Miss All 4..'

Ashna Chand took to her Instagram handle to express her hurt over Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Lovekesh Kataria has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The popular youtuber was however seen breaking down in tears last night after the eviction of his bestfriend Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari in the show. While Lovekesh, Sana, Vishal and Shivani shared a tight knit bond in the show, Vishal and Shivani's eviction has left both Love and Sana heartbroken and alone.

Inside the house, while Love and Sana were seen breaking down, outside the show, their fans and friends too found it difficult to accept Vishal and Shivani's eviction. Lovekesh's girlfriend, Ashna took to her Instagram handle to express her emotions on both the evictions and stated that she will miss seeing all four of them together in a frame. Ashna shared a picture of Lovekesh on her Instagram stories and wrote, ''It was hard seeing you leave the show. You guys played well and it was so much fun to see your Bigg Boss journey. You will be missed in this last week.''

Sharing another picture of Lovekesh, Sana, Vishal and Shivani together, Ashna writes, ''Will miss all 4 in one frame.''

Further she also shared a video of Vishal's eviction. This fan edit called Vishal's eviction heartbreaking and stated that they will miss watching Lovekesh and Vishal together.

For the uninformed, Ranvir Shorey, the second head of the house was asked to nominate three contestants last week and he nominated Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari and Lovekesh Kataria. While Shivani was ousted due to the contestants' votes, Vishal was evicted based on the audience votes.

