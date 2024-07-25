 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria’s Friendship Finally Falls Apart? Duo Levies Allegations On Each Other During Task
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria’s Friendship Finally Falls Apart? Duo Levies Allegations On Each Other During Task

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria’s Friendship Finally Falls Apart? Duo Levies Allegations On Each Other During Task

Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria will be seen leaving some serious allegations on each other in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria have been inseparable BFFs ever since their stint together in Bigg Boss OTT 3 commenced. While the duo have been literally inseparable throughout their stint in the show, looks like, they are finally beginning to fall apart.

Well, both Lovekesh and Vishal along with Shivani have been nominated this week by Ranvir Shorey. However, a task has been conducted in the show, through which they get a chance to save themselves. All of them have to contest elections in the house and give pointers to the other contestants as to why should they be saved and should also levy allegations on the other nominated contestants.

During this task, while Vishal can be seen calling Lovekesh aggressive, stating he loses his calm and does not know what he is speaking when is angry, Lovekesh revealed in front of the housemates that Vishal called Armaan ‘Bhagyashali’ for being Kritika’s wife.

Read Also
Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Row: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Makers File Complaint With Cyber Crime...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Trophy Se Jyda 25 Lakh Ki Jarurat Hai,’ Says Ranvir Shorey To Armaan...
article-image

After this incident, it will be interesting to see if Vishal and Lovekesh’s friendship in the show remains intact or if it falls apart.

For the uninformed, a viral post by Jio Cinema has been doing rounds on the internet. In this post, three slides were shared by the streaming platform on their Instagram handle, amidst which, one slide, sharing Vishal’s picture mentioned evicted. While this took Vishal’s fans and the internet by frenzy, it was later revealed that this was a mistake and the post was then deleted.

Read Also
Did Jio Cinema Just Confirm Vishal Pandey’s Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Revealing Minor Rape Survivor's Identity In Oscar-Nominated Film To...

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Revealing Minor Rape Survivor's Identity In Oscar-Nominated Film To...

Shraddha Kapoor Adorns ₹1.29 Lakh Red Anarkali For Stree 2 Promotions

Shraddha Kapoor Adorns ₹1.29 Lakh Red Anarkali For Stree 2 Promotions

Radhika Merchant's Sister Anjali Looks Dreamy In An Exclusive London Party

Radhika Merchant's Sister Anjali Looks Dreamy In An Exclusive London Party

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's...

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's...

Dhanush Net Worth: ₹150 Cr House, Rolls Royce & More - A Peek Into Actor's Lavish Lifestyle

Dhanush Net Worth: ₹150 Cr House, Rolls Royce & More - A Peek Into Actor's Lavish Lifestyle