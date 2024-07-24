Did Jio Cinema Just Confirm Vishal Pandey’s Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3?

With every passing day, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be an audience favourite and the makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned in keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Well, in the episode of the show last night, Ranvir Shorey was elected as the new head of the house after which he had to nominate three contestants this week. Ranvir went ahead to nominate Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari this week. The trio were reportedly asked to perform a task after which, one of them would be saved by the contestants of the house. Apparently, Shivani had recieved maximum votes and has now gotten saved.

Well, now, Jio Cinemas took to their Instagram handle to share three slides for vote appeal of Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey. However, in this post, the Instagram handle had shared picture of Vishal Pandey which read ‘evicted.’

When we reached out to Jio Cinemas to confirm Vishal’s eviction, the Instagram post was deleted. While this has put all the viewers of the show in dilemma, from what we know, the task is still going on in the Bigg Boss house and as of now there is no confirmation on Vishal’s eviction from the show.