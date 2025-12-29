 'Not Sure If The Plane Will Take Off': Nikhil Chinapa Shares Video Of Delhi's Bad Weather - Watch
Popular television anchor and DJ, Nikhil Chinapa, took to Instagram to share a video from Delhi in which he showed that the weather there is very bad. He revealed that he has a flight to catch for Goa, but he is not sure if it will take off.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Nikhil Chinapa | Instagram

He captioned the video as, "Delhi weather. Not sure if we’ll make it to Goa. Let’s see (sic)." In the video, Nikhil says, "It's 2:15 in the morning in Delhi. We are supposed to fly to Goa at 5 o'clock in the morning. Not sure if the plane will take off though. Look at this. Yay! Delhi weather." Watch the video below...

He later shared a few more videos on his Instagram story from the airport. In one of the videos, he wrote, "Trying to find the plane (sic)." After he reached near the plane, Nikhil wrote, "There we go." Check out the posts below...

Delhi's weather has been the talk of the town for the past few months. The AQI of the city has been hazardous.

