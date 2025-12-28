Sanya Malhotra Surprises Fans At Sunidhi Chauhan's Concert In Delhi, Crowd Goes Wild As Duo Grooves To Aankh – VIDEO

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra recently surprised fans by joining singer Sunidhi Chauhan in Delhi on Saturday, December 27, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) during her I Am Home India Tour. The two stars performed their hit dance track Aankh, released in 2024, with Sunidhi singing and dancing along with Sanya, marking their first collaboration together.

Sanya Malhotra Dances With Sunidhi Chauhan At Delhi Concert

In the video, Sunidhi, dressed in a purple bralette and purple skort, began singing the track. Seconds later, Sanya, stunning in a royal blue sequinned mini dress, joined her on stage, leaving fans roaring in excitement and cheering. Soon after, the duo began dancing to the track.

Check out the video:

Several videos on social media went viral, with fans praising the duo. Many viewers also pointed out that Sanya’s outfit resembled a blue bodysuit worn by Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour.

Netizens React

A user commented, "I went today for this, insane concert, crazy energy, banger songs and MY GOD THE QUEEN REMAINS UNDEFEATED. She was supposed to perform for 2 hours, ended up performing for atleast 3.5 instead and ek bhi baar energy kam nahi hui. And Sanya’s entry and the entire Aankh segment was absolutely amazing."

Another wrote, "This is how concerts are supposed to be...something different and a surprise in every city." While another added, "Watching it live was a crazy experience. Sunidhi has taken her concert game to next level."

"Both Sunidhi and Sanya danced amazingly and look beautiful!," read another comment. Another user wrote, "That’s a recreation of Taylor’s midnight body suit from the Eras tour! Never thought I would see it here haha!"

Sunidhi lit up the stage in Mumbai as she kicked off her highly anticipated I Am Home India Tour on Christmas Eve at NESCO Centre, drawing a record-breaking crowd of over 20,000 people. It was a sensational start to the singer’s 10-city tour.

During her gig in Mumbai, Alisha Chinai made a surprise appearance, joining Sunidhi on stage.

Sunidhi is set to take her I Am Home India Tour to several cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata.