'I Haven't Got Money For Many Movies': Sunidhi Chauhan On Music Mafia & Not Getting Paid In Bollywood

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the highest-paid singers in the Indian film industry. Recently, she opened up about the Bollywood music mafia and addressed Sonu Nigam's remarks about the groups that control the entire music industry.

The star singer was asked, "If things are controlled by the Bollywood mafia, and Sonu Nigam once made a statement about this group, saying 'kuch hi log hain, kuch hi logo ko aage badhayenge?'". Speaking to Raj Shamani, she responded, "That exists everywhere—the lobby is present in award functions, music, films, and reality shows. It’s something you cannot avoid. You do your work, and if you want to get involved, do it to fix things."

He further asked him, 'Many times this happens that a song is made with multiple singers, and then the creators select one and others are not even paid for the work. So kya Bollywood mein paise nahi milte?'

To which the singer revealed that not getting paid happens all the time, but when you are a notable singer, you have the right to ask for money. However, for all the singers it is a choice whether they want the amount first or later, so you can not blame anyone.

"I haven't got money for many movies, even today they don't give me. They ask and I choose not to take it because I feel for this song I don't need money. At some places I would like to help so I say my price and I sing the song. You don't want to hurt anybody's ego because everyone does not think like you. They might also not understand how you feel", she expressed.

She was further asked if she had experienced any bad practices or incidents herself. She responded that people know the kind of person she is and that if someone who has called you does not like your work, it does not make you are a bad singer. She said, "You called me since you wanted things in a particular way it's totally a creator's call. You have the right to change things. No problem, the only problem is when people don't call and tell you that it's not working."