 'Amid Madness Of Testosterone-Boasting Films...': Did Kartik Aaryan Take A DIG At Ranveer Singh's 'Hypermasculine' Dhurandhar?
Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday, released on Christmas but is struggling against Dhurandhar. On Monday, he shared a post by screenplay writer Saurabh Bharat praising the film as "a breezing progressive amidst hypermasculinity and testosterone-driven action." Kartik re-shared it with a red heart emoji, hinting at a subtle dig at Dhurandhar.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh | Photo Via YouTube

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, also featuring Ananya Panday in the lead, released on Christmas and is currently struggling at the box office, hit hard by the strong wave of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Amid this, it seems Kartik has taken a dig at Dhurandhar on his social media.

Did Kartik Aaryan Take A Dig At 'Hypermasculine' Dhurandhar?

The actor shared a post by screenplay writer Saurabh Bharat on Monday, December 29, which praised the 'breezing progressive' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The post read, "It’s so heartwarming to see that amidst the madness of hypermasculinity and testosterone-boasting action films, someone is making a breezing progressive film. Congratulations. For building a genre of cinema which entertains yet pushes an envelope deep in the society."

In response, Kartik re-shared adding a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@kartikaaryan

Film Critic Asked TMMTMTTM Makers To Delay Release

Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that before the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, he had 'requested' the makers to postpone the film.

Taran said, "5 days before the release, I called Dharma Productions' team and requested that they postpone the release. I told them, 'There's a strong Dhurandhar wave. You still have time. Even if you get the screens, you won't get the audience'. When I saw the film, I told Kartik Aaryan that he made a mistake by coming amid the Dhurandhar wave."

"I strongly feel that when a film unleashes a tsunami, it's best to shift to another date. There should be no ego at all," as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

article-image

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

On Day 5, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, saw a major drop, earning just Rs 1.11 Cr on its first Monday.

In comparison, Dhurandhar earned Rs 6.44 Cr on its 25th day, the fourth Monday, highlighting a significant gap between the two films' performances.

