Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Row: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Makers File Complaint With Cyber Crime Against Fake Clip

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have filed a cyber crime complaint against the 'doctored' clip of contestants and real life couple Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik. For those unversed, Armaan and Kritika sparked controversy after they were seen getting intimate under the sheets after the house lights went off. The video went viral and the makers were slammed for promoting 'vulgarity'.

After this video went viral, another video surfaced and those sharing the video on social media platforms claimed that the couple engaged in a sexual act under a blanket. Post this, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande also filed a police complaint against the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Now, a day after claiming that the viral clip is fake and doctored, Jio Cinema filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime unit and requested an investigation into the matter. According to a report in ETimes, the makers have also demanded identification of the person responsible for the manipulated video.

The video was first shared by an account with the username 'Khabri', which posts daily updates of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Several users also claimed that the intimate moment reportedly took place late at night, when most of the housemates were asleep.

However, in their official statement, the makers stated, "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake."

They added, "The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern. Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema."

On July 22, Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Dr. Manisha Kayande demanded immediate action against Bigg Boss OTT 3 and called for the show's telecast to be stopped. She also slammed contestant Armaan Malik for 'vulgar' content.

Manisha met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and stated that the episode aired on July 18 featured contestant Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik, seemingly sharing an intimate moment under the covers in the Bigg Boss bedroom.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande Files Police Complaint Against Bigg Boss OTT 3, Slams Armaan Malik For 'Vulgar' Content#mumbai #mumbainews #BiggBossOTT3 #ShivSena pic.twitter.com/zV71TpPjZj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Armaan's first wife Payal, who got evicted from the show, also claimed that the video is fake. She said the clip is 'edited' and also slammed those who have posted the video, claiming Armaan and Kritika had sex inside Bigg Boss house.

"Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika's I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake," she said in one of her latest vlogs.

For the uninformed, Armaan had entered the show with both his wives - Payal and Kritika. However, Payal got evicted in the initial weeks of the show. Armaan, Payal and Kritika often make headlines for polygamy.