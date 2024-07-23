Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz REACTS To Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's Viral Video: 'God Has Permitted Them To Be Intimate'

Umar Riaz, the brother of Asim Riaz, who also participated in Bigg Boss 15, recently reacted to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants, Armaan Malik and his wife, Kritika Malik's viral intimate video.

Defending the couple, Umar said, "Seeing the news of a leaked video of a married couple in biggboss ott makes me wonder what the contestants are doing, so much so that BB had to release such content. They are married couple for God sake, leave em alone. Even God has permitted them to be intimate, why bother!"

Recently, Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson MLA, Dr. Manisha Kayande, demanded action against Bigg Boss OTT 3, after Armaan and Kritika's video went viral.

She said, "The couple trampled upon all boundaries of human relations and social norms. Even kids watch the show and it impacts them. The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it."

"Bigg Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits," she added.

However, JioCinema has officially denied these claims, stating that the video has been doctored.

In an official statement, the streaming platform said, “JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern.”

Further, they said that their team is working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible.

