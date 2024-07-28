Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao's Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Receives Threats From Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Kataria Fans

Actress Shivangi Khedkar has been voicing her support for boyfriend, actor Sai Ketan Rao, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, ever since he entered the show. And now, the actress has opened up on receiving threats from fans of Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav ever since Sai had an altercation with the former.

In a recent interview, Shivangi shared that trolls were threatening her on social media for supporting Lovekesh. "I have received messages on Whatsapp, my Instagram comments section is filled (with threats). A friend advised me to not give these interviews supporting Sai, but I believe if people can flood my comment section with negative and hurtful messages under the guise of support, then I can certainly give interviews to support my friend Sai," she stated.

She went on to say that there was no need to abuse and threaten friends and family members of other contestants, when the supporters can uplift their idols by speaking positively about them.

She also called abusing on social media "unacceptable" and urged Sai and her fans to not resort to such behaviour even if instigated. "It's now up to Lovekesh Kataria. When he comes out, if he continues making videos to threaten people, there's nothing more I can say. We should handle things like adults and respect the law and order in our country," she said.

It was during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode that Sai confirmed dating Shivangi, and even went on to reveal that the two are set to get married by the end of this year.

Sai and Shivani fell in love on the sets of their daily soap Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, and the latter has been extending her full support to the former as he inches closer to the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3.