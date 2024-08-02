Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Lifts Trophy, Defeats Ranvir Shorey & Naezy

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gone ahead to be one of the most talked about shows on the internet. While the show has recieved mixed reactions by the viewers, it did enjoy a massive viewership.

Today marked the season finale of the show and anticipation surrounding who will lift the trophy was at an all time high. With Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Naezy in the top three, anticipation grew leaps and bounds. Ranvir Shorey was then evicted leaving Sana Makbul and Naezy as the top two contestants. With the voting lines opening once again, Sana Makbul went ahead to defeat Naezy and also lifted the trophy.

Sana was seen screaming and jumping with joy with the announcement and decided to share the trophy with Naezy. Sana also credited Naezy for always believing in her and stated that it was only him who believed in her and stood by her throughout the show.

The actress has gone ahead to bag a cash price of 25 lakh rupees along with the trophy.