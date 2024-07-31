'I Attempted Suicide': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik Recalls Feeling 'Guilty' After Marrying Armaan Malik

Kritika Malik |

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, stirred up a controversy the moment they entered the show. And now, Kritika's revelation in the latest episode left everyone stunned as she shared that she had tried to kill herself after marrying Armaan.

In the recent episode, Kritika was seen stating that she felt guilty after falling in love and getting married to Armaan, who was the husband of her best friend Payal. "Initially, I felt guilty. We faced many problems. The three of us even got separated. I attempted suicide. But then I realised I cannot live without Armaan ji," she said.

She added that it was only because of Payal that the relationship of the trio could work out.

Kritika also stated that Armaan has always treated Payal and her equally, and that he does not love one more than the other. "Payal was evicted sooner and I was the only one left with him, so it brought him closer to me as a husband," she said.

Armaan got married to Payal in 2011, just seven days after divorcing his first wife Suchitra. In 2018, the Youtuber fell in love with Payal's best friend Kritika, and they tied the knot. While Payal intially stayed away from the family for over a year, they later reconciled and the trio now live together happily with their four children.

Recently, in one of her vlogs, Payal had said that she was mulling divorce with Armaan after Bigg Boss OTT 3 ends, as she was tired of the barrage of hate and trolling that was subjected towards the family, including the kids.

However, she later stated that she would not part ways with Armaan as she loves him and the entire family.