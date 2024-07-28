 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Is Asked About Meeting His Biological Needs With Kritika & Payal, Former Says, ‘Khana Khane Jaisa..’
In the recently conducted media round in the Bigg Boss house, Armaan Malik was questioned about his biological needs with both his wives.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik have been two of the most discussed contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. While the contestants have been in a polygamous marriage for the past 7 years now, they have been questioned about the same time and again.

A media round was held in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house recently where the journalists were seen questioning contestants about their game and personal lives on the show. It was during the press conference where Armaan was quizzed about his ‘biological needs’ with his wives and was asked how does he manage the same. Replying to the same, Armaan went ahead to state that he has been used to it now and it is similar to having food. Armaan said, “Madam wo kehte hai Na ke khana khane ke liye time nahi chaiye hota hai, jab mood kare kisi ke sath bhi kar lete hai.”

While this question raised to Armaan took the contestants by shock, Armaan’s answer too left everyone in splits.

Armaan and Kritika were the two contestants that were questioned the most by the media and by the end of the press conference, the couple was severely affected by the same too.

