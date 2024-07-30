Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Breaks Down In Tears After Kritika Malik’s Confession To Munawar Faruqui

Armaan Malik has gone ahead to be one of the most talked about contestants of this season of Bigg Boss. Known for his polygamous marriage, Armaan and his wives Kritika and Payal have always been a subject of public scrutiny.

In the episode of the show today, Munawar Faruqui entered the Bigg Boss house to have a heart to heart conversation with the contestants of the show. It was during this conversation with Kritika that Armaan was seen getting teary eyed. Munawar quizzed Kritika about her mental status and she revealed that it has been terrible off late and that she also fell sick. She revealed that she is scared of facing the time that she once faced again. Seeing Kritika’s confession to Munawar, Armaan too was seen wiping his tears as he thought of Payal’s decision to divorce him.

Armaan was then seen mentioning to Munawar later how, after the media round, and after Munawar’s revelation, he has been a little worried about Payal’s decision to divorce him. Munawar was then seen stating that Armaan does have feelings.

For the uninformed, Payal, in one of her vlogs had mentioned how the negative comments on her marriage, her kids and herself have been affecting her and that she has decided to divorce Armaan.