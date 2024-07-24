'He Gets Boner When...': Munawar Faruqui Takes Dig At Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik & His POCSO Case

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took a nasty dig at Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik and his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a minor girl. While Armaan has not addressed the issue on the reality show directly, netizens have dug out the case dating back to 2019.

Munawar took to his X handle on Tuesday evening and wrote, "Armaan gets boner when Naezy says 'bacchi' between bantai and bamai."

As soon as the comedian put out the post, his fans rallied by his side and some even went on to call it "dark" and "savage". On the other hand, supporters of Armaan slammed him for the crass nature of the post.

For those unversed, a case was registered against Armaan in June 2019 for allegedly drugging and raping a 11-year-old girl. He was even arrested in September of the same year, however, he was later released on bail.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Armaan Malik can be safely touted as one of the most controversial contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. He first grabbed eyeballs after he participated in the game show with his "two wives" -- Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

The trio was slammed for promoting polygamy on a public platform.

Recently, a video of Armaan and his wife Kritika getting intimate inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house went viral online, which drew further flak. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande also filed an police complaint against the makers of the show for promoting "vulgar content" in the name of entertainment.