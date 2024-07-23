Bigg Boss OTT 3 Makers Issue Official Statement After Legal Notice By Shiv Sena Leader On Kritika-Armaan Viral S*x Video: ‘The Clip Is Doctored’

anchal2598704

While Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered a lot of buzz ever since it’s inception, three contestants that went ahead to be the talk of the town were Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik.

Recently, a clip of Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik getting intimate started doing rounds on the internet. Just a few days later, an extended version of the same clip was circulated on the internet. In this video, Armaan and Kritika’s intimate moments and bodily movements too were clearly visible. Well, in a few days of this clip going viral, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande has slammed the couple, the makers of Bigg Boss and the streaming platform too. She has also gone ahead to file an FIR, asking the police to look into the matter.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson MLA Dr Manisha Kayande has approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, demanding immediate action against the OTT show Bigg Boss 3.



She says, "Bigg Boss 3 is a reality show. The shooting is going on. It's an… pic.twitter.com/swJcUOyORe — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

Now, Jio Cinemas has released an official statement on the same and clearing their stand has called the viral clip doctored. A spokesperson of Jio Cinemas, releasing this official statement said: ‘JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake.

We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern.

Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will intiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema.”

For the uninformed, Armaan Malik has been married to Kritika Malik and Payal Malik in a polygamous set up and the three of them also stay together under one roof.