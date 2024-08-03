Who Is Srikanth Bureddy? Know About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul's Boyfriend

Actress Sana Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT 3 and took home Rs 25 lakh prize money. The actress looked elated as she left the sets of the reality show in the wee hours of Saturday (August 3). Sana celebrated her victory with her co-contestants and her close friends. A picture has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which the actress is seen posing with her boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy on stage soon after winning the show.

The photo soon went viral and left netizens curious about Sana's boyfriend as well as her relationship status.

Who is Srikanth Bureddy?

Srikanth is an entrepreneur by profession. He is the founder of Valueleaf, an agency which fulfills the business requirements of brand.

Srikanth is also the founder of BuddyLoan, a personal loan aggregating platform. According to media reports, Sana is the brand ambassador.

He often shares pictures with Sana on Instagram. In June, Srikanth had shared a video to give a glimpse of Sana's birthday bash, which was attended by Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Arjun Bijlani and others.

Recently, Srikanth opened up about his wedding plans with Sana. When quipped about his plans of tying the knot, Srikanth said, "Ho jayega. Sab pata chal jayega. 2 mahine mein kuch nahi hone wala. Time lagega, par pakka hoga. Hamari shaadi zaroor hogi. Sabko bulayenge."

Sana has kept her personal life under wraps, however, during her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3, she often mentioned that she has a special person outside the house.