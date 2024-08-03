'Usko Karma Dekhega': Naezy SLAMS Munawar Faruqui For Joking About His Poor Financial Condition (VIDEO)

After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in the wee hours of Saturday (August 3), rapper Naezy slammed stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui for joking about his financial condition. For those unversed, a few days back, Munawar appeared on the reality show as a guest to roast the contestants.

In a clip from the episode, Munawaris heard speaking about Naezy's financial condition. He said, "Iss baar ration kam aaya na? Mere khayal se ration aur khana Bigg Boss ne iss baar isiliye kam rakha hai, taaki Naezy ko apni ghar waali feeling aaye. (The ration sent was less this time. I think Bigg Boss has kept the ration and food less so that Naezy can feel he is at home).

This did not go down well with Naezy's fans who slammed the comedian for his hurtful comments. Naezy is also upset with his joke.

While interacting with a media person after his eviction from the show, Naezy said, "Mujhe unko kuch bolne ka mauka nahi mila. Woh bol ke nikal gaye vaha se. Agar vo thodi der rukte toh main unko puchta aisa mazak kyu kiya. Vo comedian hai, unko mazak karna tha toh kiya... Usko toh karma hi dekhega, main usko maaf karta hoon. Mujhe koi farak nahi padta hai (I didn't get a chance to tell him what I felt. He left after roasting. I would have asked him why he joked about my financial condition if he would have waited. He is a comedian and he did what he felt like doing. Karma will see him. I forgive him)."

Naezy added, "Thodi naa samjhi thi jo usne kiya. Sahi misaal set nahi kar raha hai tu. Comedians apni seema mein reh ke mazak kare toh accha hoga."

Bigg Boss OTT 3's runner up Naezy went ahead to be one of the most interesting contestants on the show. While Sana Makbul lifted the trophy, Ranvir Shorey became the second runner-up.