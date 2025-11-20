 Divya Khossla EXPOSES Mukesh Bhatt, Shares Phone Conversation After He Accused Her Of Creating Savi vs Jigra Controversy For Publicity
Divya Khossla EXPOSES Mukesh Bhatt, Shares Phone Conversation After He Accused Her Of Creating Savi vs Jigra Controversy For Publicity

After Alia Bhatt's Jigra released in theatres, it got embroiled in a controversy as Divya Khossla accused the makers of manipulating the film's box office numbers. She had also accused them of copying her film Savi

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Actress Divya Khossla shared an audio of her phone conversation with veteran filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt on Instagram on Thursday (November 20) after he accused her of 'creating' controversy surrounding her film Savi and Alia Bhatt's Jigra for 'publicity'.

During a video interview with Lehren Retro a few days back, Mukeshcalled the controversy a "publicity stunt," adding, "What Divya did for publicity, I don’t know about that."

However, during a recent phone call with Divya, the veteran director took a U-turn and stated that no such question was ever asked to him and that he never reacted to the controversy.

Full text of Divya and Mukesh Bhatt's phone conversation:

Divya: Sir, but what has come on the internet, have you said anything against me that I have done a fraud, I have done a publicity stunt of Alia's Jigraa controversy.

Mukesh: Na mereko kisi ne pucha, na maine kisi ko bola. This is again created by people who got vested interest.

Divya: And sir, this is on my birthday, sir, this is coming out and I was shocked because people are messaging me.

Mukesh: Beta, now you can understand that this is planned. The fact that it has come on your birthday means somebody who wants to hurt you. First of all, I didn't know it's your birthday today. Aur main aisi ghatiya harkat....you know me by now, beta.

Divya: Sir, exactly, I have so much love and respect to you. I have told you again and again that you have made the shoot experience of Savi so amazing. And I can't even think of it, but NDTV, Bollywood Hangama, Hindustan Times, all these sites have carried this article that Mukesh Bhatt ne bola hai.

Mukesh: This is a backlash from the other camp.

Divya: Ji ji...that means they are so much after me that after a year also they are planning and doing it specially on my birthday.

Mukesh: Dekho na, timing kar ke kiya na. But don't react to this stupid thing, it doesn't matter. What matters is your and my pure relationship, that is more important.

Divya: Yes, yes. Sir, I have a lot of respect for you.

Mukesh: You have a great year ahead of you, beta, and be happy. And don't get dragged into these stupid things.

Vasan Bala Slams Divya Khossla's Allegations Of Jigra Makers Copying Savi: 'Everyone Is Entitled To...
Sharing the audio on Instagram, Divya wrote, "I am deeply shocked by this revelation. What I have recently discovered is disturbing and heartbreaking. With a heavy heart, I feel it is important to open this truth to the public, especially for all those artists and fans who have suffered under hierarchy, lobbying, and gatekeeping in our film industry."

Divya added, "Unfortunately, I am left with no choice but to put out the telephonic conversation between Mr. Mukesh Bhatt and me so people can hear for themselves how certain groups attempt to sabotage careers and push genuine talent out. This behaviour is unacceptable and cannot be normalised. It is time we speak up. It is time we call out the industry mafia. I will raise my voice — and I will fight this out."

Divya Khossla Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Jigra's 'Fake' Box Office Collections After Claiming Film Is A...
Savi vs Jigra controversy

After Alia Bhatt's Jigra released in theatres, it got embroiled in a controversy after Divya accused the makers of manipulating the film's box office numbers. She had also accused them of copying her film Savi.

Jigra vs Savi

Savi, also starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, is about a housewife, played by Divya, who is is willing to go to great lengths to free her husband from prison in England. In Jigra, Alia's character plays the role of Satya, who is on a mission to save her younger brother Ankur (Vedang), who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

