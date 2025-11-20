What Is The Age Gap Between Korean Actors Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah, Who Are Set To Marry In December?

Korean actor Kim Woo-bin has confirmed that he will marry actress Shin Min-ah in December. The announcement came through a handwritten letter shared on his official fan café on Thursday (November 20) and it marked the couple’s first public confirmation of their wedding.

The announcement has left their fans excited and they are eagerly awaiting their special day.

Reportedly, the couple has been dating each other for 10 years and they have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.

What's the age gap between the actors?

Kim Woo-bin is 36 years old currently and Shin Min-ah is 41. They share an age gap of five years between them.

Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah's wedding announcement

In his note, Kim said he wanted his fans to hear the news directly from him. He thanked them for their support and shared that he and his partner of many years were ready to begin a new life together. He wrote that they hope to move forward with warmth and wished for fans’ good wishes as they take this step.

Their agency, AM Entertainment, also released a statement confirming the news. The company said the couple has built a strong relationship over many years and recently decided to become lifelong partners.

Wedding details

The wedding will take place on December 20 in Seoul in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. The agency requested fans’ blessings and added that both actors will continue working on their projects.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have been together since 2015 and are among Korea’s most loved celebrity couples. They also remained steady through Kim’s battle with cancer in 2017.

Both actors are currently busy with major projects. Shin Min-ah, known for Our Blues and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, will next appear in The Remarried Empress. Kim Woo-bin, who made a comeback with Our Blues and Black Knight, recently starred in Genie Make a Wish