 The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain Thrills, But Crowded Cast Dilutes The Punch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain Thrills, But Crowded Cast Dilutes The Punch

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain Thrills, But Crowded Cast Dilutes The Punch

Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, & Jaideep Ahlawat starrer The Family Man Season 3 release on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the 7-episode series has already stirred up quite the pre-release buzz. So, is the web series worth your time? Find out in our review below...

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image

Title: The Family Man Season 3

Director: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, and Tusshar Seyth

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Vijay Sethupathi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: Indore Businessman Cheated Of ₹9.61 Crore On Pretext Of Co-Producing TV Serial; Case Filed Against Mahesh Pande And Wife
Mumbai Fraud: Indore Businessman Cheated Of ₹9.61 Crore On Pretext Of Co-Producing TV Serial; Case Filed Against Mahesh Pande And Wife
Rajkot Old-Age Home To Hold Sant Morari Bapu's Discourse To Raise Funds For ₹400-crore New Facility
Rajkot Old-Age Home To Hold Sant Morari Bapu's Discourse To Raise Funds For ₹400-crore New Facility
Nerul Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inauguration Delayed; MNS Accuses BJP–Shiv Sena Leaders Of Obstruction
Nerul Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inauguration Delayed; MNS Accuses BJP–Shiv Sena Leaders Of Obstruction
Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive
Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Family Man Season 3 Review

The Family Man Season 3 has been the talk of the town lately. Manoj Bajpayee returns as everyone's favourite Srikant Tiwari, but this season, the spotlight shifts to a new villain, Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. So, is The Family Man Season 3 worth your time? Read on to know that...

Just like the previous season, The Family Man Season 3 follows Srikant tackling another high-stakes mission. Early episodes see him finally opening up to his family about being a spy. As he and his team decode Project Sahakar and counter Project Gyan Yu, the show offers an intriguing glimpse into North-East India while diving deep into its story and characters.

Ever since Season 1, viewers have known how close Srikant is to his mentor, Kulkarni sir. The twist in The Family Man Season 3 comes when Kulkarni is killed by Rukma, and Srikant witnesses it firsthand. Until now, he was fighting for the nation, but from here on, the battle becomes intensely personal for Srikant. So, did Srikant solve the mission? To know the answers you will have to watch the show.

After Srikant's family discovers that he has been framed as a wanted criminal, they too are forced to go on the run. At one point, even Suchitra (Priyamani) loses track of his whereabouts, adding tension to the story.

Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) once again delivers an intense performance, keeping her true persona hidden until the climax. On the other hand, Yatish (Harman Singha) appears to be the commander leading Srikant's case, but his real personality is far from what it seems. Watch all the episodes to know who they really are.

The Family Man Season 3 picks up the pace in the second half, especially after Srikant is branded a wanted criminal. The show shines with clap-worthy dialogues from JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), Srikant's witty colleague. The finale delivers a thrilling face-off between Srikant and Rukma, intense, gripping, and sure to leave viewers with plenty of questions.

And the spoiler is that there is a short but surprising appearance by Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man Season 3. Though his screen time is limited, his engaging banter with Srikant makes the cameo memorable.

Read Also
The Family Man Season 3 Actress Ashlesha Thakur Falls Down During Trailer Launch Event - Watch Viral...
article-image

The Family Man Season 3 Review - Actors' Performances

Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant remains as witty as ever, though the emotional connection this season could have been stronger. Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) continues to shine with his hilarious take on single-life problems. Meanwhile, Srikant's children, Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) and Atharv (Vedant Sinha), enjoy more screen time this season and it's absolutely worth it.

The villain of the show, Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat), was perfectly cast and delivered a good performance, though a bit more character development could have helped the audience connect with him. Other antagonists, like Meera (Nimrat Kaur) and Major Sameer (Darshan Kumar), performed well, but none matched the intensity or impact of Rukma, making the other villains feel comparatively underwhelming.

The Family Man Season 3 Final Verdict

The Family Man Season 3 keeps you hooked with its signature wit and engaging moments, though it could have been a bit more intense. Even so, it's a binge-worthy ride full of twists, laughs, and action, you'll love it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wicked: For Good Review — Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's Film Is A Mix Of Glitter...

Wicked: For Good Review — Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's Film Is A Mix Of Glitter...

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain...

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 20: Mihir Says Couples Without Love Should...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 20: Mihir Says Couples Without Love Should...

What Is The Age Gap Between Korean Actors Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah, Who Are Set To Marry In...

What Is The Age Gap Between Korean Actors Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah, Who Are Set To Marry In...

Divya Khossla EXPOSES Mukesh Bhatt, Shares Phone Conversation After He Accused Her Of Creating Savi...

Divya Khossla EXPOSES Mukesh Bhatt, Shares Phone Conversation After He Accused Her Of Creating Savi...