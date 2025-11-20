The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain Thrills, But Crowded Cast Dilutes The Punch

Title: The Family Man Season 3

Director: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, and Tusshar Seyth

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Vijay Sethupathi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Family Man Season 3 Review

The Family Man Season 3 has been the talk of the town lately. Manoj Bajpayee returns as everyone's favourite Srikant Tiwari, but this season, the spotlight shifts to a new villain, Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. So, is The Family Man Season 3 worth your time? Read on to know that...

Just like the previous season, The Family Man Season 3 follows Srikant tackling another high-stakes mission. Early episodes see him finally opening up to his family about being a spy. As he and his team decode Project Sahakar and counter Project Gyan Yu, the show offers an intriguing glimpse into North-East India while diving deep into its story and characters.

Ever since Season 1, viewers have known how close Srikant is to his mentor, Kulkarni sir. The twist in The Family Man Season 3 comes when Kulkarni is killed by Rukma, and Srikant witnesses it firsthand. Until now, he was fighting for the nation, but from here on, the battle becomes intensely personal for Srikant. So, did Srikant solve the mission? To know the answers you will have to watch the show.

After Srikant's family discovers that he has been framed as a wanted criminal, they too are forced to go on the run. At one point, even Suchitra (Priyamani) loses track of his whereabouts, adding tension to the story.

Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) once again delivers an intense performance, keeping her true persona hidden until the climax. On the other hand, Yatish (Harman Singha) appears to be the commander leading Srikant's case, but his real personality is far from what it seems. Watch all the episodes to know who they really are.

The Family Man Season 3 picks up the pace in the second half, especially after Srikant is branded a wanted criminal. The show shines with clap-worthy dialogues from JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), Srikant's witty colleague. The finale delivers a thrilling face-off between Srikant and Rukma, intense, gripping, and sure to leave viewers with plenty of questions.

And the spoiler is that there is a short but surprising appearance by Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man Season 3. Though his screen time is limited, his engaging banter with Srikant makes the cameo memorable.

The Family Man Season 3 Review - Actors' Performances

Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant remains as witty as ever, though the emotional connection this season could have been stronger. Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) continues to shine with his hilarious take on single-life problems. Meanwhile, Srikant's children, Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) and Atharv (Vedant Sinha), enjoy more screen time this season and it's absolutely worth it.

The villain of the show, Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat), was perfectly cast and delivered a good performance, though a bit more character development could have helped the audience connect with him. Other antagonists, like Meera (Nimrat Kaur) and Major Sameer (Darshan Kumar), performed well, but none matched the intensity or impact of Rukma, making the other villains feel comparatively underwhelming.

The Family Man Season 3 Final Verdict

The Family Man Season 3 keeps you hooked with its signature wit and engaging moments, though it could have been a bit more intense. Even so, it's a binge-worthy ride full of twists, laughs, and action, you'll love it.