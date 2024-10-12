Divya Khossla Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Jigra's 'Fake' Box Office Collections After Claiming Film Is A Copy Of Savi: 'Should Not Fool Audience'

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra was released on Friday, October 11, 2024. The film has opened to lukewarm Rs 4.25 crore at the box office. Recently, Divya Khosla, wife of Bhushan Kumar, criticised Bhatt by sharing a photo of an empty theater, claiming that the theaters screening Jigra are running empty.
Divya wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty every where #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra."
