Divya Khossla Kumar Says Her Film Savi Is 'Modernised Version' Of Sati Savitri Lore

The trailer of Savi, starring Divya Khossla Kumar in the titular role, was released by the makers on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai. During the launch, Divya opened up on what pushed her to take up the challenging role and also mentioned that the film is a modern day take on the mythological lore of Sati Savitri, the woman who fought with the Gods to get her husband back to life.



"While growing up, I heard the tale of Sati Savitri from my mother and other members of the family. In the story, Savitri fights with Yamraj to get her husband Satyavan back. It is a story of courage and it shows how a woman can fight with the entire universe for the love of her life and for her family," Divya stated.



She further added, "I am very proud to say that our film Savi is a modernised version of the tale of Sati Savitri, and I am sure the Indian audiences will love it. Every woman will relate to this film. Every woman will see the Savitri within herself after watching Savi."





Divya also mentioned how a woman's capabilities are often undermined by labelling her as 'just a housewife'. "We see people saying it all the time that 'Oh, she is just a housewife'. It is sad how easily people add the word 'just' before a housewife. Her role in a family is way more than only a 'just'. While the husband goes out to work, the housewife takes care of the home and makes sure he can focus on his work without any stress. She nurtures the kids and teaches them culture. A working woman is also a housewife because she still takes care of the household along with having an independent career. That's the strength of a woman and that is also depicted in our film, Savi. My character Savi is a housewife but she is not 'just' a housewife," she explained.





Divya went on to say how women are called names and given tags when they step out to work. "When a man says he is ambitious, everyone encourages him to pursue a career and fulfill his ambitions. But when a woman talks about her ambitions, she is held back by questions about her duties and responsibilities towards her family. Why is that so? If a man is lauded for being ambitious then why not women? Women too have dreams and aspirations, and her efforts should not be neglected and undermined," she said.





Director Abhinay Deo, who is known for films like Delhi Belly and Blackmail, said that he decided to helm the film because he was inspired by the story of Savi. "I saw an opportunity to tell the story of a regular family, consisting of a husband, wife and child, and how their lives turn upside down because of just one incident. You feel that the woman is leading a very normal life, but you see her true strength and grit when her husband gets embroiled in a problem. That was the exciting thing for me in the film. The film has depth, and I've seen women are way stronger than men," he asserted.





One of the biggest surprises in the trailer of Savi was the presence of Anil Kapoor. Deo shared that it was a "no-brainer" to cast the senior actor in the film. "I have worked with him in the series 24, and so it was quite easy for me to approach him. The audience will see Anil in a very different role," he promised.





During the trailer launch, producer Mukesh Bhatt also revealed that Savi will showcase the last song recorded by late singer KK. "KK was a singer par excellence and I have always cherished my friendship with him. We have worked on so many songs together and he has given me my biggest hits. He passed away just one week after recording the song for Savi. I am sure the audience will love the song and he too will be happy to see all the love from wherever he is now," he shared.



Savi is set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.