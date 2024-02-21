What Is The Age Difference Between Divya Khosla Kumar & Bhushan Kumar?

Actress and film producer Divya Khosla Kumar is making headlines after she removed husband Bhushan Kumar's surname from her name on Instagram. Personal lives of Bollywood celebrities often attract attention and soon after the actress modified her name on social media, netizens speculated that Divya and Bhushan are going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Netizens also pointed out that Divya has unfollowed the official social media accounts of T-series, which is a music record label and film production company owned by Bhushan.

However, until there's an official statement from Divya or Bhushan regarding their marital status, any speculation about divorce remains just that —speculation.

Divya and Bhushan's age difference

Divya was born on November 20, 1987, and presently, she is 36 years old. She gained recognition for her directorial debut with Rakul Preet Singh's Yaariyan in 2014, which was well-received at the box office. She later directed Sanam Re in 2016.

Apart from her work behind the camera, Divya has also appeared as an actress in films like Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Yaariyan 2, Love Today and Satyameva Jayate 2.

On the other hand, Bhushan was born in a Punjabi family to T-series founder Gulshan Kumar and his wife Sudesh Kumari Dua on November 27, 1977. He is 46 years old. Bhushan took control of the music company in the year 1998, along with his uncle Krishan Kumar, after the death of Gulshan Kumar. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of T-series.

Diva and Bhushan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 13, 2005, at the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. They were blessed with their first child, a son, in October 2011. While Divya often shares photos and videos of herself as well as updates about her professional life on Instagram, Bhushan is not present on any social media platform.