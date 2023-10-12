Divya Khosla Kumar On Smoking In Yaariyan 2: 'My Character Matures Through The Film' |

Divya Khosla Kumar, who is soon to be seen in Yaariyan 2 reveals that she was waiting for the right script to take the franchise ahead. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she talks about box office pressure, her role, second part being the safe bet and more. Excerpts:

Do you feel jittery now since the the second part of a successful franchise is nearing to its release?

I am a little nervous, it feels like my board exams. But, it is bound to happen when you put all your heart, blood and sweat into something. My directors have made a good film and even my role in it is just amazing. They have written the role on me to be honest. It is a film which is close to my heart.

Go on…

When I heard the narration for the first time, I was blown away with the kind of dialogues they have written. I haven’t heard such dialogues in a long time. There’s a natural kind of a comedy. It’s an amazing script.

How was your association with the directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru?

They know me very well so it became very easy for me. My character Laadli is exactly like me in real life. I haven’t really done something like this ever before since I did Satyamave Jayate 2 and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon, which was way back. This is new for me too. People haven’t really seen my performance except in small parts in the music videos.

Tell us something about your character.

It is a very coming of age character. Since people can see me smoking in the trailer, it is like while I am growing up in the narrative. My character matures through the film.

Since you are headlining the film, do you feel nervous about box office pressure?

I feel, these days content is the king. No one can deny the star power but our film is very small. I am sure once the audiences will come to the theatres, the word of mouth would be good. I am very positive about the film since it’s very relatable. Whenever the friendship was shown in the film, it was shown amongst friends but never between the cousins. The film will connect with everyone.

Do you feel that part 2 is a safe bet for you?

I always wanted to take Yaariyan franchise forward but in a good way. Since part one was a huge success, I was waiting for something that could match up to the first part. There was a reason I didn’t take it ahead for so many years. When I heard this story, I thought this could be apt for the franchise.