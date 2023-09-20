Team Yaariyan 2 Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
The team of Yaariyan 2 visited the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Wednesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actors Meezan Jafri, Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar sought Bappa's blessings at Lalbaug
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actors were seen arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja amid tight security
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They were also given a book on Lord Ganesha after their darshan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Divya looked beautiful in a simple white salwar suit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meezan twinned with her in a white kurta while Pearl donned a
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The trio was seen praying to the Lord for the successful release of Yaariyan 2
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Yaariyan 2 is set to hit the silver screens on October 20
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!