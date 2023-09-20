Team Yaariyan 2 Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023

The team of Yaariyan 2 visited the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actors Meezan Jafri, Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar sought Bappa's blessings at Lalbaug

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actors were seen arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja amid tight security

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were also given a book on Lord Ganesha after their darshan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Divya looked beautiful in a simple white salwar suit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meezan twinned with her in a white kurta while Pearl donned a

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The trio was seen praying to the Lord for the successful release of Yaariyan 2

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Yaariyan 2 is set to hit the silver screens on October 20

Photo by Varinder Chawla

