Varun Dhawan Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Gets Giant Silver Modak As Prasad

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings on the second day of Ganeshotsav

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Several photos of Varun, who is a Lord Ganesha devotee, from the pandal have surfaced on the internet

In one of the photos, Varun is seen carrying a giant silver modak

Varun wore a yellow and golden kurta. He was all smiles as he posed in front of the Ganpati idol

Varun also posed with the sevaks inside the pandal

Varun also gave a glimpse of his visit on his official Instagram account

Varun wrote in the caption, "Had the best darshan today at #laalbaghcharaja. गणपति बप्पा मोरया'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is all set to commence the shoot of his upcoming film with Atlee

The actor was last seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor

