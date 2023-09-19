Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Bappa's Blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen paying a visit to the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the very first day of Ganeshotsav itself
Photo by Varinder Chawla
A devout worshipper of Lord Ganesha, Kartik has been visiting the reverred pandal for several years now
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On Tuesday morning, he was seen reaching the venue with a couple of members from his team
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He paid his obeisance to the Lord and was seen offering his prayers
Photo by Varinder Chawla
People gathered outside the pandal to catch a glimpse of the actor
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik, who is busy with the shoot of Chandu Champion, made sure to take time out of his schedule and visit the pandal on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor was seen making a quick exit from the venue to avoid further crowding
Photo by Varinder Chawla
