Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Bappa's Blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen paying a visit to the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the very first day of Ganeshotsav itself

Photo by Varinder Chawla

A devout worshipper of Lord Ganesha, Kartik has been visiting the reverred pandal for several years now

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Tuesday morning, he was seen reaching the venue with a couple of members from his team

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He paid his obeisance to the Lord and was seen offering his prayers

Photo by Varinder Chawla

People gathered outside the pandal to catch a glimpse of the actor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik, who is busy with the shoot of Chandu Champion, made sure to take time out of his schedule and visit the pandal on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen making a quick exit from the venue to avoid further crowding

Photo by Varinder Chawla

