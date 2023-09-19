Ganeshotsav 2023: Actors Who Are Ardent Devotees Of Ganpati Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Ganeshotsav, the festival which lights up the city of Mumbai, has finally kickstarted on September 19, Tuesday, and Bollywood celebs too have joined in the festive fervour.
ANI
A number of Bollywood celebs are known to be devout Lord Ganesha worshippers, Amitabh Bachchan being one of them. During his near-fatal accident in 1982, the entire Bachchan family was said to have prayed day and night to Ganpati Bappa
Deepika Padukone is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha, and she makes sure to pay him a visit at Siddhivinayak before and after any major event in her life, be it her wedding or films
Veteran actor Jeetendra, Ektaa Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor get home Bappa every year and worship him wholeheartedly
Shilpa Shetty's household celebrates one of the grandest Ganeshotsavs in B-Town and the actress is known to be a follower of the Lord
Not many know, but Kartik Aaryan too is a Lord Ganesha devotee, and he never misses the opportunity to pay a visit to the famed Lalbaugcha Raja during the festival
Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata have placed their faith in Ganpati Bappa and are seen worshipping the Lord during all their highs and lows
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza too are Lord Ganesha devotees, and they make sure to get eco-friendly idols home every year
Vivek Oberoi has been praying to Lord Ganesha ever since he entered Bollywood and he has time and again also credited Bappa for whatever he has achieved in life
