Ganeshotsav 2023: Actors Who Played Lord Ganesha On Screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023

With Ganeshotsav kickstarting from September 19, here's a look at all the actors who played Ganpati Bappa on screen. Jagesh Mukati essayed the role of Bappa in Shree Ganesh (2000)

In Jai Deva Shree Ganesh, Advait Kulkarni played the Lord of Wisdom

Uzair Basar played Lord Ganesha in the serial Vighnaharta Ganesh

In the show Jai Malhar, Master Shaney Bhise played little Ganesha on screen

Swaraj Yevle played the role of the Lord in Ganpati Bappa Morya and became a household name

