Ganeshotsav 2023: Shiv Thakare Welcomes 'Police Bappa' With Mumbai Cops

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare welcomed 'Police Bappa' on Sunday evening in the city
He was accompanied by Mumbai Police personnel and other organisers of the Ganesh mandal
Shiv brought home an idol of Lord Ganesha dressed up as a cop
With this, he paid a tribute to all the cops and frontline workers for their unending efforts to maintain law and order in the city
Shiv also sang songs and aartis with children and other devotees
For the unversed, Shiv was declared the first runner-up in the 16th season of Bigg Boss
Prior to that, he had won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi
The star is now set to celebrate Ganeshotsav with full fervour with his friends and family members
