Ganeshotsav 2023: Shiv Thakare Welcomes 'Police Bappa' With Mumbai Cops

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare welcomed 'Police Bappa' on Sunday evening in the city

He was accompanied by Mumbai Police personnel and other organisers of the Ganesh mandal

Shiv brought home an idol of Lord Ganesha dressed up as a cop

With this, he paid a tribute to all the cops and frontline workers for their unending efforts to maintain law and order in the city

Shiv also sang songs and aartis with children and other devotees

For the unversed, Shiv was declared the first runner-up in the 16th season of Bigg Boss

Prior to that, he had won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi

The star is now set to celebrate Ganeshotsav with full fervour with his friends and family members

