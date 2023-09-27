Watch Yaariyan 2 Trailer: Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri & Pearl V Puri Show Rollercoaster Bond Between Cousins

Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri starrer Yaariyan 2 has been loved by fans ever since the first glimpse was released. Adding to the excitement of the film, the trailer of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial was launched at a stellar event in Mumbai.

After witnessing the trailer, it's safe to say that the film is going to be a complete entertainment package.

With the trailer being released by the cast, the audiences are loving how it explored the strongest bond between the cousins. The love angle of the cousins has gotten a thumbs up.

As for the launch event, the cast had quite an happening entry as they walked to stage with Sunny Sunny 2.0 playing, and after talking about the film the singers also sang a few lines from the film's album.

Read Also Team Yaariyan 2 Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

It was quite the wholesome event, for a wholesome entertainer. ‘Yaariyan 2’ stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie which will hit theatres on October 20, 2023, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)