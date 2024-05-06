 Savi: A Bloody Housewife Teaser- Divya Khossla Plans For Jailbreak, Anil Kapoor & Harshvardhan Rane To Play Lead
ANIUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Makers of the upcoming film 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife' starring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla unveiled its teaser on Monday. The teaser opens with Divya Khossla Kumar's character making a bold confession, stating her intentions to break someone out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress.

This sets the stage for an intense and action-packed story that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

article-image
article-image

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024.

article-image

Apart from this, Anil will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'. The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film. "In an adrenaline-fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction.

article-image

The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

