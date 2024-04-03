'Press Has Made An Issue': Boney Kapoor On Rumours Of His Feud With Brother Anil Kapoor

A few days ago, Boney Kapoor announced the sequel to No Entry with a fresh cast of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. After which, he revealed that his brother Anil Kapoor, who was originally part of No Entry, was 'angry' after he was not cast in the sequel.

However, now Boney clarified his statement and said, “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very lighthearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation."

Further, he added, it is absurd and ridiculous to think that Salman or Anil could be upset with him because they are not a part of the sequel. "No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, said, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did.”

The producer explained his casting choices and said that he wanted to make the film relevant. He said, “Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting. In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see.”