Boney Kapoor Accused Of Not Paying ₹1 Crore Dues To Vendor Who Supplied Equipments For Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has landed himself in a legal soup as a vendor has accused him of not paying bills worth a whopping Rs 1 crore for supplying equipments during the making of the upcoming film, Maidaan. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

According to reports, the case has been filed by Meherafrin Investments Private Limited against Kapoor and the co-producers of Maidaan. The vendor claimed that despite following with the filmmaker several times, he has been delaying the payment and that no dues have been paid since December 2020.

"Even after being reassured we were left in the dark. Having no route left we took the legal recourse and issued a legal notice with the intention that we would get some clarification on our dues. To our surprise, there was no response to our legal notice," the complainant stated.

Boney Kapoor responds to allegations

After the lawsuit was filed, Kapoor stated that the original amount which is to be paid to the vendor is Rs 63 lakh and as promised, the makers intend to clear the pending dues before Maidaan's Eid release.

"Everybody knows that the picture was stuck because of COVID. I have made 45 films and nobody has been deprived in my company. This is nothing but an arm-twisting tactic," he stated.

For those unversed, Maidaan was announced several years ago, however, the film could not hit the theatres in the past couple of years due to multiple obstacles, including the COVID-19 lockdown.

The film is based on the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach in the late 50s and early 60s, who is credited to have revolutionised the sport in India. While Ajay will be seen playing the lead role, the film also stars Priyamani, Keerthy Suresh, Gajraj Rao, and others in key roles.