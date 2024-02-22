 Boney Kapoor Undergoes Hair Transplant Surgery At 68, Shares Transformation Video
Boney Kapoor Undergoes Hair Transplant Surgery At 68, Shares Transformation Video

The film producer shared a video which showed him before and after undergoing the hair transplant procedure, and the video has now gone viral on the internet

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor took netizens by surprise after he announced that he recently underwent a hair transplant surgery to become a "better looking person". The 68-year-old film producer shared a video which showed him before and after undergoing the hair transplant procedure, and the video has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Boney can be seen inaugurating a hair transplant clinic in Hyderabad. He revealed that he too is one of their customers and stated, "Sarr mera dhak jaega, baalon se bhar jaega, baal ugenge, kya baat hai!"

Boney can also be seen explaining the process to his followers in the video, and as he flaunted his head post the hair transplant surgery, he can be heard saying, "Abhi tak toh experience acha raha hai. Abhi dekhte hai yeh jo baal inhone lagaye hai mere sarr pe, kitna help karega mujhe ek better looking insaan banane mein."

On the work front, Boney marked his acting debut in 2023 with Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, and Boney essayed the role of the former's father.

He had then revealed that his kids, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor pushed him to pursue acting, and his brother Sanjay Kapoor too hyped him to play the role.

Despite very limited screentime in the film, Boney made sure to leave a mark with his character, and audience loved his role in the film.

