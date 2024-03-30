'He's Not Talking Properly': Boney Kapoor Reveals Anil Kapoor Is Upset After No Entry 2 Snub

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor | File photo

Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor has revealed that his brother, actor Anil Kapoor, is angry after he was snubbed from No Entry 2. For those unversed, the producer recently confirmed that Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the second part of the franchise replacing Anil, Fardeen Khan and Salman Khan. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film.

In one of his latest interviews, Boney said that before he could tell Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked by several media portals.

"It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did. Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting. In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see," the producer told Zoom.

Meanwhile, Boney also confirmed that the team is now in the process of casting as many as 10 female actors for the project. Opening up about the plot, he reportedly stated, "That chapter is over (of the old star cast). Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination."

No Entry also starred Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Bipasha Basu. The story revolves around three friends who find themselves entangled in hilarious situations due to their extramarital affairs.

The film was well-received by audiences and was a commercial success at the box office. Its catchy songs like Ishq Ki Galli Vich and Main Akela and comedy performances by the actors contributed to its immense popularity.