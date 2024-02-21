Divya Khosla Drops Bhushan Kumar's Surname On Social Media, Netizens Ask 'Are They Getting Divorced?'

Divya Khosla, who was last seen in Yaariyan 2, is currently hitting the headlines for her personal life after she dropped her husband, Managing Director of music label T-Series, Bhushan Kumar's surname on her social media. This came as a shock to the netizens, and rumours are stating that the duo might be heading for a divorce.

However, the couple is yet to respond to the rumours. Reportedly, Divya has also unfollowed T-series' Instagram account.

Meanwhile, when asked the team of T-series about the ongoing divorce rumours about Bhushan and Divya, they said, "It’s false." Sources state that she has removed 'Kumar' from her social media due to astrological reasons and has also added an extra 'S' in Khosla.

A user on Reddit shared the screenshot and asked, "Why is divya Khossla no longer Divya Khossla Kumar? Are Bhusan Kumar and Divya getting a divorce?"

A user added, "Yes, seems like they have parted ways. She hasn’t posted or made an appearance with her hubby for a long time."

Divya Khosla tied the knot with Bhushan Kumar on 13 February 2005 at the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The couple also has a son together, who was born in 2011.

The couple has an age difference of 10 years. Bhushan is 46-year-old while Divya is 36.