Did Kangana Ranaut React To Alia Bhatt-Starrer Jigra's Modest Box Office Opening In A Cryptic Note?

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has sparked a new controversy with a cryptic social media post that many believe is directed towards Alia Bhatt's recently released film, Jigra. On Friday (October 11), Kangana took to Instagram to express her views on the current state of women-centric films in Bollywood and suggested that such films often fail at the box office due to intentional sabotage.

On her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." The statement immediately caught the attention of netizens, many of whom interpreted it as a dig at Jigra.

While Kangana did not mention any names, the timing of her post, just after Jigra's release, and her history of taking jabs at Alia fuelled speculations.

Jigra, which is being hailed as another women-led project for Alia, after films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi, has received mixed reviews from audience and film critics. It is making headlines for its strong female protagonist and a powerful storyline.

According to media reports, Jigra earned nearly Rs 4.5 crore on the first day of its released. It clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video, which raked in Rs 5.25 crore at the box office.

Kangana, known for her outspoken nature, has a history of clashing with Bollywood celebrities, including Alia, over industry dynamics and favoritism.

Kangana's Emergency controversy

Kangana's solo directorial Emergency, which was slated to release on September 6, 2024, was stalled. The Central Board of Film Certification recently cleared Emergency for a U/A certification, and asked the makers to make 13 changes.

Reacting to this, Kangana had said, "Some of the suggestions seem quite unreasonable... On the brighter side, most historians and members of the review committee who've seen it have praised it as the most faithful depiction of a leader."

She added, "They've especially appreciated our unwavering commitment to the truth, without compromising even the smallest detail. Their endorsement is encouraging, affirming that we've honored the story as it deserves. Nevertheless, we are ready to stand our ground and protect the film's integrity, ensuring its essence remains intact."

The new release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.